Torna Sports announced a new Amazon exclusive documentary on Thursday, November 25, following the FIM MotoGP World Championships. The Prime Video Series will be screened in 2022 and will take audiences behind the scenes of the World’s High Speed ​​Road Racing Championship, taking the action of the MotoGP World Championships like never before.

The new series will feature eight 50-minute episodes following some of the game’s biggest names, including MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi (Petronas Yamaha SRT), eight-time world champion Mark Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), and recently 2021 MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo. (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), runner-up Francesco ‘Peko’ Pacnoya (Ducati Lenovo Team), 2020 Champion John Mir (Team Suzuki Xtor) and Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team), as well as Podak’s team managers and keynote speakers. The series will be screened exclusively on Prime Video in 2022 in France, Italy and Spain, and in more than 150 countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

The cameras show drivers, teams and team managers on and off the track, training, qualifying, racing, group discussions, bypass, bit lane and even off track, in their personal lives, with never-before-seen images. Seen before Seen before.

MediaPro Studios is filming the documentary in association with Torna Sports. The company is also responsible for other prime video series such as ‘All Are Nothing: Manchester City’, ‘Fernando’ and ‘Six Dreams’.

Racesport.nl sponsor



Are you a loyal visitor to this website, would you like to support the work of the Racesport.nl editorial team and continue to get the chance to win amazing prizes?

Become a sponsor of Racesport.nl now. More info: www.racesport.nl/supporter