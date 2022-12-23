As always, dozens of awards and retrospectives parade at the end of the year. As well fitbit participate in this. Several million men and women around the world wear a smartwatch or fitness bracelet from the brand. This of course creates a gigantic chasm of exercise data that these people get. And, it turns out, we Dutch people do really well when it comes to activity, sleep, and stress management. We apparently do less fanatically because we are not in the top 5 countries where the most steps (with a Fitbit) have been taken.

Fitbit wearers in Hong Kong walk the most, Finns sleep the longest

Fitbit has compiled a global top 5 for a number of activities. The Netherlands also made the top 5 in three of these lists. For example, after Finland, New Zealand and Belgium, we are the country where we sleep the most. Maybe that has something to do with it, but we are also in third place in terms of the best stress management score, behind Spain and Sweden. Besides, sleep. Fitbit users slept an average of 6.5 hours per night in 2022. On average, they went to bed just after a quarter past eleven (11:17 p.m.) and woke up at 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

Although we are not in the top 5 of the most taken steps – this “title” goes to Hong Kong – we are in the top of the countries where Fitbit wearers take the most active minutes. Walking is the most popular activity among Fitbit users around the world. In 2022, they will together take a total of 47 trillion steps and May was the most popular ‘walking month’.