Containers in the port of Rotterdam. Some of the containers destined for Russia are stuck in the terminals. PNA Picture

Outside Europe and the North American continent, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea are the only countries to support sanctions against Russia. Australia is the only country supporting Ukraine with arms supplies.

Russia can thus continue to trade freely with most of the world. This also includes China, which is the biggest buyer for 10% of Russian exports. Russia’s second largest importer, Turkey (6%), has yet to impose economic sanctions. The Turks are supplying Ukraine with weapons, especially drones. Ankara is therefore the only arms supplier in this conflict that does not also impose sanctions.

Western diplomats are trying to get other countries to take punitive action, but there are more opportunities to tighten the screws on Russian President Putin. Despite further announcements from the United Kingdom and the United States, the allies have not pulled out all the stops on this front. For example, the United States is unique in imposing import restrictions on luxury goods. Russian gas, oil and metal are still welcome in many places.

Exports of luxury goods and technology to Russia have been constrained by most countries, as has Russia’s ability to take out loans. Most Western countries have also cut off Russian banks from the Swift payment system. According to the sanctions database Castellum.ai, the United States is the country with the most diverse sanctions. With 1,244 penalties through Thursday, they top the list in absolute numbers.