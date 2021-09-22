After the announcement that Europeans will be able to travel to the United States again from November, the number of booked plane tickets immediately increased. On September 21, most airline tickets to the United States have been booked since March 1, 2020.

Direct effect

The first effect on the sale of plane tickets is immediately noticeable. Sold immediately after the relaxation announcement Vliegtickets.nl highest number of tickets to the United States since March 1, 2020. Since that date, it has been virtually impossible for Europeans to travel to the United States.

Compared to September 20, 2019, the number of bookings to the United States increased by 91%. Compared to September 20, 2020, the number of bookings to the United States has increased by 75%. On September 21, 21% more plane tickets were sold than the day before, which is the highest number of plane tickets sold in the United States since March 1, 2020.

Sander van Veen, Marketing & Yield Manager at Vliegtickets.nl: “It only became clear during the day, but on September 20 we immediately noticed a big difference in the number of plane tickets booked to the United States. United. On September 20, we sold the most tickets to the US since March 1, 2020. A day later, we sold 21% more than the day before. So it seems people take action immediately when they hear news about travel facilities. “

Reservations for Europe are also on the rise. Compared to 2019, 38% more plane tickets are reserved for the autumn holidays.