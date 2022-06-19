Most Apple Store employees in the United States have voted to form a union. This is the first time for a technology company that has so far successfully tried to encourage union efforts.

Of the 110 employees at the Towson, Maryland store, 65 voted in favor and 33 against. Broadcast live by the federal agency that oversees the turnout. Employees want to join the International Union of Machinists and Astronauts (IAM).

A group of employees called AppleCORE (Apple’s Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned to form the union. They demand pay, working hours and security measures.

This is not the first Apple store to try to create a union, but the first store to effectively lead the poll. Apple declined to comment on the news.

Identity wins

The unions, which have been fighting in the United States for decades, began with the clear support of President Joe Biden and have enjoyed some symbolic success in recent months. In December, an employee union was formed by employees at a direct-operated branch of Starbucks in the United States.

At Amazon, workers at a New York distribution center were surprised by a majority vote in early April to form a union. Like Apple, this is the first time. Amazon wants to overturn the decision and has asked for a second round of voting.