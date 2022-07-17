Most workers at Apple stores in the US have voted to unionize. This is the first time a tech company has ever successfully tried to discourage unionization efforts.

Of the 110 employees at the Towson, Maryland store, 65 voted in favor and 33 against. The federal agency overseeing the vote count broadcast it live. Employees want to join the International Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union.

A group of employees called AppleCORE (Apple’s Coalition of Organized Retail Employees) campaigned for unionization. They should be told about wages, working hours and safety measures.

It’s not the first Apple store to try to unionize, but it’s the first store to effectively lead a referendum. Apple declined to comment on the news.

Identity wins

Unions, which have struggled in America for decades, have won some symbolic victories in recent months, starting with President Joe Biden’s outspoken support. In December, a union was formed by employees at a direct chain branch of Starbucks in the United States.

At Amazon, workers at a New York distribution center surprised with a majority vote to form a union in early April. Like Apple, it’s a first. Amazon wants to overturn the decision and has asked for a second round of voting.