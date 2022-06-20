Moscow. Dozens of Ukrainian generals and officers killed • Restrictions on Russian books and music

A month ago, Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, was virtually extinct. Since then, the Ukrainians have managed to repel the Russian army, giving the locals the courage to come out again. There is more life on the streets again, reported journalist Jeroen de Jager and correspondent David Jan Godfroid, who were also in the city a month ago. But the question is how long. Today, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Minister reported on television that Russian troops are again trying to close.

In the area between Kharkov and the Russian border – now controlled by the Ukrainian armed forces – they see this happening. “Within two hours, we hear the artillery fire getting closer and closer,” says De Jager. “As we talk to residents, we can hear artillery fire from the front in the background.”

For the inhabitants of the village, there is no reason to leave at the moment. They had already decided to stay. Of the 7000 inhabitants, only 500 remain.

This is what their life looks like now: