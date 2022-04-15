According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was an American nuclear-powered Virginia-class submarine. The submarine was detected on Saturday at 10:40 am (Moscow time) near Urup, one of the islands of the Kuril archipelago in northern Japan. Exercises are underway there by the Pacific Fleet, which is part of the Russian Navy and stationed in the Pacific or Pacific Ocean.

Since the area in question falls within its territorial waters, according to Russia, a frigate from the Pacific Fleet went into action. The destroyer “Marshal Shaposhnikov” used “appropriate means” in accordance with the guidelines for the protection of the Russian state border under water. The Russians had ordered the Americans to surface but refused. After using up “resources”, the US submarine withdrew from Russian waters “at maximum speed”, the ministry said.

Later in the day, the military attache at the US Embassy in Moscow denounced the violation of the Russian state border by the submarine, the official Tass news agency reported.

According to the US armed forces, “the Russian claims are not true”. A spokesman declined to comment on the exact location of the U.S. submarines, other than that they would operate safely in international waters.

