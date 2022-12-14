Students at the University of Casablanca, where classes are still in French. Image by César Desfuli for De Volkskrant

Cashiers in supermarkets wear their shirts Coupe de Monte Celebrated in Qatar. That is the hotel staff semi-final No more faith in an economy Non-zero. Magazines on newsstands with headlines likeUn pour tous, tous pour un‘ – One for all, one for all. And bus drivers have replaced the line above their windshields with a statement of support: “Avec nos lions!’

A football follower has only seen the last hint that we are not in France, but in Morocco: the Lions, which are the lions of Atlas. Tonight, the stunt team of this World Cup will take on top seed France. A semi-final is more than a football match. The sporting success was not only due to the rapture it brought to Morocco and, more broadly, to the Arab and African community. Because of the historical context: Until the 1960s, one of the two countries ruled over the other.

The French influence is clear



What is it again? In 1912, France established its rule over most of Morocco. A series of defensive wars against the invading European powers plunged the country into a deep financial and institutional crisis. The Sultan could not resist when the French came to ‘regulate matters’. They installed a guard there. Henceforth, Paris ruled, although officially a sultan was on the throne.

Morocco became independent again in 1956, but the French would never really leave. In Casablanca, a provincial town before the arrival of the French, the influence is felt and seen everywhere. Broad roads like the Boulevard de Paris lead to cafés like the Antic Palais, where visitors sip a café crème under high ceilings. At the tables, Arabic and French blend seamlessly, sometimes in the same sentence.

“Our boulevards, our buildings, our squares, our parks, even the line of trees you see before you.” It’s all the work of the French, says Abdelhakim Lohmati (50), and one of them. Louhmati, a cheerful security guard with thick glasses and a bar lock, stands guard outside the gates of Lycée Lyautey, a French state secondary school in the center of town. To ease himself, he sat on a chair. Full rolls of tape support the back.

Luhmati talks about the school’s name: Hubert Lyautey. A man with a complicated legacy. As a military leader in the early years of the Protectorate, he was responsible for its ‘pacification’, which resulted in up to 100,000 casualties. At the same time, he built modern cities and a state apparatus, becoming one of the founders of present-day Morocco.

Paris-Rabat online noise



Luhmati had never heard of his hero’s dark side. He praises only the Creator of Morocco. His concerns are about the present. ‘Because things are not going well between our countries.’

Indeed: there is a noise between Paris and Rabat. President Macron is frustrated by Morocco’s ban on taking back illegally staying migrants, which also affects the Dutch government. In response, he decided in September 2021 to halve the number of visas issued annually to Moroccans. That decision angered King Mohammed VI, who is skeptical of Macron’s strengthening ties with Algeria. Morocco’s biggest enemy. French refusal to fully recognize Western Sahara as Morocco puts strain on the relationship.

The problems show a certain distance between the two countries. After a long period of political and economic stability, Morocco is increasingly assertive on the world stage. The French line is no longer taken for granted. The same goes for trading. France is still the largest investor in Morocco, but it no longer counts all jobs as quality. Rapid population growth in Africa offers opportunities for Mohammed VI, and he is getting better and better with America.

‘French? It’s useless’



It means that French is losing its appeal in Morocco. Young people find that a good command of the language is no longer a prerequisite for achieving anything, and they throw themselves into English, the language of the business world. Like Hasna Mrabet (27). He chats with three friends on a bench in the well-maintained Arab League Park named after Hubert Lyautey until independence. Lyautey? Never heard of it. I only know Lycee.

Mrabet, a business executive, hopes to secure a work visa in English-speaking Canada in four days. In preparation, he took an English course at a nearby language institute; If only she had learned that language at school instead of French. You can only use it in France. With English all over the world.’

Other youngsters pick up English from ‘serials, music and games’ like Walid Smalley (19). Along with other boys from his class, the computer science student waits on the street for his next lesson. “French is just useless,” he says in an American accent. Especially now in France they are starting to speak English better and better. ‘Because French is of no use to you in America.’

They want to prove once again how well they speak English when saying goodbye. Because Morocco is in the semi-finals, and Orange VolkskrantReporter No: They want to know that too. ‘Hey!‘ they shout. ‘I wish you better next time!’