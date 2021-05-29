Morocco best destination for a dream wedding according to Pinterest

Morocco is at the top of the ranking of the most attractive countries to celebrate a dream wedding, by the social platform Pinterest. Moroccan landscapes are perfect for a big wedding.

The ranking was released by Pinterest earlier this week and is based on data from users of the platform. This shows that the members of Pinterest consider Morocco to be the place par excellence to organize a dream wedding. Greece and France follow in second and third places. According to Internet users, France is still the land of love, but Morocco is more appreciated with its lanterns and its jewel tones.

Greece occupies second place in the ranking with its beautiful villages on the cliffs. Because France can still count on Paris’ status as a city of romanticism, the country finished third on the list. Destinations like Mexico, Bali and Fiji are also on the top 20 list.

The list also includes Italy, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, England, Ibiza, Scotland, Thailand, Spain, Portugal, United States, Bahamas and Wales as favorite destinations for a dream wedding.