Morocco and Israel open mutual embassies

Morocco is the fourth Arab country after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan to normalize relations with the Hebrew state in 2020.

Israel and Morocco have agreed to open embassies to each otherA few monthsThe head of Israeli diplomacy announced the end of his first visit to the country on Thursday after normalizing relations between the two countries.

⁇This morning, along with Foreign Minister Nasser Borita, we decided to open two embassies in Jerusalem and Morocco in a few months.Yasser Labid made the announcement at a news conference in Casablanca.

The fourth Arab country to renew relations

Morocco is the fourth Arab country – after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan – to normalize relations with Israel in 2020 under US leadership in exchange for US recognition.SovereigntyIn the disputed territory of the Western Sahara.

Lapid welcomed the normalization agreements with the Arab world, noting that other countries would follow suit, and announced the opening of an Israeli embassy in Bahrain soon.

He reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but said:He does not currently see the opportunity to continue on this path with the current Palestinian leadership and the organization of the Israeli executive branch.

For his part, Bourita spoke with his Israeli counterpart on Wednesday about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. “Negotiate again“To”Two state solution.

Concerns about the Liaison Office and Algeria

Yasser Labid, on the other hand, confirmed that he had spoken with his Moroccan counterpart.Concerns about Algeria’s role in the region, its alignment with Iran and its campaign against Israel’s accession as an observer member of the African Union..

Earlier today, the Israeli minister opened a liaison office in Rabat before returning to Casablanca, where he visited one of the most iconic temples in the city of Bethel.

The Moroccan Jewish community is the largest in North Africa (about 3,000), with about 700,000 Israelis of Moroccan descent often maintaining strong ties with their own country. During the visit, a letter from Israeli President Isaac Herzog to the head of Moroccan diplomacy invited Moroccan King Mohammed VI to visit Israel. Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also called on the king at the end of 2020, but the call was not answered.

The ‘historical’ exit

Wednesday, the first day of the tripHistoricalThe Air Lapid Agreements were signed on political, cultural and aviation consultations. The two countries maintained official relations between 1993 and 2000, when the Second Intifada erupted in the Palestinian territories against the Israeli occupation.

The Palestinians rejected the normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states and described them as:Deception“The United States congratulates Morocco and Israel on reopening the Israeli liaison office in Rabat,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinkan wrote on Thursday (Aug. 12).