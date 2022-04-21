Morgan Stanley »Crypto Insiders

At this time, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are rarely used as a means of payment. This is partly due to the fact that transaction costs are often high and not every seller accepts bitcoin as a means of payment. However, this will change if we like US investment bank Morgan Stanley To believe⁇

Physics stores offer a big step towards the adoption of bitcoin

Morgan Stanley points out that more than 85% of all sales in the United States are made in brick and mortar shops, businesses or restaurants. This makes it a much bigger marketplace than online. For that reason, the bank says the collaboration between the payment companies and the brick and mortar shops would mark a big step towards using Bitcoin as a means of payment.

Such cooperation will now be established. Payments company Strike recently announced a partnership with NCR, point-of-sale supplier and payment company Blackhawk. This partnership will soon ensure that the largest number of stores and restaurants in the United States adopt Bitcoin and Crypto. The strike will use Bitcoin’s Lighting network, which currently has about 80 million people. The transaction costs on the Lightning network are almost zero, which makes it very easy and practical to make small payments with Bitcoin.

Bitcoin as a means of payment

To date, the volatility of bitcoin has proven to be one of the reasons why bitcoin is sometimes not widely used as a means of payment. However, according to Morgan Stanley, the fact that many traders can accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can change that.

In the digital world, crypto is already being used more and more consistently as a means of payment. See, for example, non-fungal tokens (NFTs). These are mainly purchased through ethereum (ETH). More and more companies and brands want to profile themselves through metawares so that crypto can be seen as a means of payment in the long run.