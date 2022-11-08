“More top-level matches are good, but it’s hard work”

National coach Andries Jonker gave a text and explanation on the current selection of Orange Women for the next friendly internationals. He also gave his opinion on the introduction of the Nations League in women’s football. This is how Orange women will play more top matches, but get Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema rest in consultation with their clubs. Damaris Egurrola is not there due to an injury, while Lieke Martens Back right. Biggest surprise is Fortuna Sittard’s left-back call-up Alieke’s gardenThis Marisa Olislagers replaces.

When asked why Miedema and Roord aren’t there against Costa Rica and Denmark, Jonker was clear: “I think a number of players benefit from the rest. It’s important that they are fresh and fit next summer,” the national coach referenced at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Jonker is enthusiastic about the Women’s Nations League: “It’s very good for women’s football in general. Small countries will play against small countries. It’s also good for very big countries because you have more matches high level. But also difficult, because then we have to play in a high level team and have less high level players than other countries. It is a big challenge for the players behind them, so that we also have more choices,” Jonker said.

Professional shots

One of the players who can prove himself in the next few days is Tuin. She will make her debut in the selection of Jonker this international period: “We are rare in the offer of players in certain positions. She plays with her left leg on the left and there aren’t many of those in the Netherlands. a few good weeks behind her. Back to school was on the list at Jong Oranje and with us. We talked and if we invite her now we can see her at work for eight days. And then we can see if she is capable of a very big jump in a short time to do”, Jonker explains the choice to select Garden. It’s at the expense of FC Twente’s Olislagers: “She’s had the opportunity twice to show what she has to offer. The fact is that we would like to see what she has to offer, I can’t not invite 45 players”, specifies the national coach.

On Tuesday November 15, the Dutch women’s team will play Denmark in Zwolle, but Costa Rica will be the opponents first at Stadion Galgenwaard in Utrecht.

Netherlands – Costa Rica can be seen LIVE on ESPN 3 Friday from 8 p.m.