Kreuning is honest about it, this morning’s world record attempt was primarily to bring attention to the miller’s craft. In fifty years of existence, the Guild has trained around 2300 millers, the majority are volunteers, but the fifty millers who will later make their trade have also been trained by the Guild. But interest in training is declining.

“The average age of a miller today is 61. Then there has to be growth,” says Kreuning.

Mills don’t work without a miller

“It’s not so much the aging population,” says Harry Eskes of the Kyck over den Dyck flour mill in Dordrecht to Rhine estuary† “Some of the millers are over 75 years old. They like it, studied for it. We also have millers who are under 40 years old. the mills do not work without a miller.”

A little physically strong

Eskes trains people herself and stresses that it really is an old-fashioned craft. “It’s a job for young and old, but you have to be in good health and a little physically strong. It’s hard work to keep going up and down the stairs. Our mill, for example, has nine granaries, it is 32 meters high.