More than 100,000 euros for a dental assistant after sexual harassment
In 2011, the woman began working as a dental assistant at Gelders Dental Training. Since September 2017 he has worked there as a training manager several days a week.
Sexual harassment
Later that year, the assistant and his employer, a dentist and the owner of the training, arrived in the United States for a three-day training. In addition, the man made unnecessary sexual advances.
For example, the dentist gave her a kiss on the head and recommended that they spend the night together in her hotel room.
Disrupted work relationship
Events in the United States affected employment between the dentist and his assistant. Upon returning, the woman no longer wanted to be alone in a room with the man, and was given the opportunity. She no longer had to work as his assistant.
However, in September 2018, the employer stated that he was dissatisfied with the woman’s job as a training manager. He unilaterally snatches those jobs and reduces her salary.
That same month, the woman complained that she had become a dentist in the same room with her co-workers. At the end of the month she calls that she is sick.
The work relationship further deteriorated
It was the beginning of a long period in which the woman became ill at home and the relationship between employer and employee deteriorated further. For example, a woman goes to court against a unilateral change in her work activities and a pay cut.
In July 2019 the judge ruled in her favor, resulting in the dentist having to pay the woman a late salary. In early 2021, the UWV Benefits Company will rule that the employer has done too little to allow the woman to return to work.
Dismissal procedure
In March 2021, almost 2.5 years after being reported ill, the employer applied to UVW for permission to lay off the woman due to long-term unemployment.
After being denied UWV dismissal permission, the employer goes to court to dismiss the women.
Damage claim
The woman did not object to the termination of the employment contract on that basis, but demanded compensation of EUR 362,000 for what the employer called ‘serious crimes’.
Became public since yesterday Pronunciation A subdistrict court in Arnhem last October ruled that the employer had committed a serious offense.
Criminal act
The subdivisional court noted that the dentist and his assistant viewed events in the United States at the end of 2017 differently.
The sub-district court found that the woman had been suffering from it ever since and that she had fallen ill partly because of it. According to the judge, the rates have been ‘tightened’ by re-employment and pay cuts. Finally, the employer does not adequately fulfill the reunification obligations.
Big ton cut off pay
That serious crime now costs the dentist too much, not even considering the years the employee has been sick at home.
The sub-district court ruled that the woman was entitled to a regular severance pay of nearly 12,000 euros. In addition, the employer must provide him with additional layoffs and compensation. Even if the required 362,000 euros is not available, when it is still added up to a large sum: 100,000 euros.
Dentist’s lawyer Gerdi Snippe says he does not want to comment on his client’s verdict, but will appeal. “This indicates that we do not fully agree with that statement.” Robin Wetser, the dental assistant’s attorney, could not provide any explanation.
