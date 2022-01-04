More than 100,000 euros for a dental assistant after sexual harassment

For example, the dentist gave her a kiss on the head and recommended that they spend the night together in her hotel room.

Disrupted work relationship

Events in the United States affected employment between the dentist and his assistant. Upon returning, the woman no longer wanted to be alone in a room with the man, and was given the opportunity. She no longer had to work as his assistant.

However, in September 2018, the employer stated that he was dissatisfied with the woman’s job as a training manager. He unilaterally snatches those jobs and reduces her salary.