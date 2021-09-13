“This conference fully meets the expectations of my solidarity with the people of Afghanistan,” Guterres said. UN Security Council calls on Afghanistan to suspend uranium enrichment He could not say how much of the $ 1 billion allocated for emergency assistance planned to be provided.

One month after the Taliban seized power in the country, Afghanistan is getting worse in a humanitarian crisis. According to UN estimates, the country will need about $ 600 million (10 510 million) by the end of this year. Guterres warned at the conference that many would be without food by the end of the month. He said it was necessary to engage in talks with the Taliban. “Providing humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan is not possible without talking to the authorities in the country.”

The Netherlands is one of the countries that gave money to Afghanistan. The cabinet announced on Monday that an additional 13.5 million euros would be available for emergency assistance. This includes helping 3.5 million Afghans who have fled to neighboring countries. About five million Afghans have taken refuge there.

The United States has pledged $ 64 million in US aid. U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield made it clear at the conference that the money would only be available if the Taliban respected the rights of women, minorities and aid organizations. “Humanitarian aid agencies cannot do their job unless the Taliban adhere to these basic obligations and humanitarian policies,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Moss immediately pledged 100 million euros in emergency aid. He pledged a further 500 500 million to Afghanistan and the neighboring countries that run Afghanistan. The money will only be released if the Taliban meet its needs in areas such as human rights and protection for aid workers. “We will not base our future attitude on the Taliban government on their words, but on their actions,” Mass said.