More space: “Governments must work together” | 1Limburg

He was impressed with what he found and called it a flood disaster. Glas wanted to get impressions for his work at the national level as Commissioner of Delta and Flood Risk Management.

“All extremes come to us, from major shortages to flooding. We have to organize our country for this,” says Glas.

“Major change”

Glas says the Dutch design needs to be carefully considered. “This can change drastically. Retain water in high areas, while it needs to be better protected in low areas,” said Delta’s commissioner.

The Delta Commissioner is responsible for the implementation of the national Delta program. This program should ensure that the Netherlands is well protected against flooding, but also that the country has sufficient water in times of extreme drought.

Raise a higher level

MP Lia Roefs (PvdA) thinks it is important to look at what can be done after the flood. “There are all kinds of nuisance and drought programs. But more needs to be done. We’re going to make a plan for it. It needs to be taken to a higher level. Not only in Heuvelland, but in the whole landscape. abroad. She acknowledges that full protection is not possible. “But we have to review the standards,” Roefs says.

New task

According to Josette van Wersch, board member of the Limburg Water Board, more space must be created for rivers. “And this is a new task for us, but necessary for the management of flood risks. All governments must work together in the Euregio for this.”