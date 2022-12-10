The renovated Keteleer car park was opened on Friday on the Herentalsebaan in Deurne. The number of spaces has increased from 44 to 105. “This allows us to fill the parking spaces differently for traders on the Herentalsebaan, with a terrace for example, if there is a demand”, explains the alderman of the ‘Public space, Freddy. Lorent. (Open Vld).

61 additional parking spaces. This is the result of the new Keteleer car park on the Herentalsebaan in Deurne. On Friday afternoon, District Mayor Tjerk Sekeris (N-VA) and District Aldermen Freddy Lorent Open Vld) officially cut the ribbon. The car park is thus open earlier than planned, because originally the work was not to be completed before the Christmas holidays.

Due to the substantial extension of the parking lot, there are also new opportunities for traders on the street. “For example, if traders want to place a terrace in front of their business, we can now fill a parking space in front of their door differently”, explains the alderman of the Public Domain, Freddy Lorent (Open Vld). “At the moment there is no demand for this from traders, but due to the additional spaces in the Keteleer car park, we now have a buffer which should make this possible.”

The car park goes from 44 to 105 spaces including 6 PMR spaces — © Patrick DeRoo

The renovated Keteleer car park. — © Patrick DeRoo

jacket