‘More enthusiasm for resistance to windmills than climate policy: We are beyond madness’

I am a confident person and you may know it. I remember my previous column at this point was soaked in that tone. Because I saw positive developments and beautiful initiatives that would really make the earth more stable and therefore ultimately habitable. However, even a confident person should not lose sight of realism. That fact has been severely affected in many ways again over the past week. So surprising, probably bewildering on my part. Probably many of you.

Fighting air conditioners that cause extreme heat

I will mention some of them. I didn’t even go back to the week’s documents. These are the ones I remember writing. It’s too hot. It is very hot in some parts of Canada and the northwestern United States. And then they’re too hot on a level you can’t get used to in Nevada or Dubai. Air conditioning hums and noises and cold shops roar everywhere, making the attentive listener definitely understand that it is louder and louder, and the atmosphere warms up. It does not extinguish fire with petrol, but it is not smart.

In the meantime, we have ministers of transport and he has been living on an economic model since the thirties or thirties, widening highways and continuing to focus on an aviation sector that we need to get used to in recent years. Because, ‘it’s possible with sustainable fuel,’ says Cora. Of course of course. Eleven high-level footballers, a courageous national coach and opponents with the walking law, the Orange can also become champions.

‘It’s about sowing chaos’

Meanwhile, APP continues to invest in the fossil sector. In the meantime, Urgenta needs to take the next legal action. Meanwhile, politicians lie that the judge will sit in the seat of politics, while the eerdumans of this world are well aware that they are completely indifferent, they are not doing their job, so get that court decision. Meanwhile, the party’s coveted member, Van der Plass, continues to quote some Bs, and he knows the truth about nitrogen emissions or the impact of agricultural activities, as I do with opera song and arias. .

It’s not about the facts, it’s about sowing confusion so people sigh that at some point they don’t know. That is often enough Business as usual Last as long as possible. I put this another way: because Caroline is in the chamber, you write the lobby, not with 2, but with 3b.

‘We Are Beyond Insanity’

Meanwhile, meat consumption is not declining, and there is generally no unnecessary consumption. Sometimes I think we are beyond madness. There is more enthusiasm to oppose wind farms than climate policy because ordinary people are not or will not be sufficient in decisions that affect their lives and housing. Then they are against it. Opponents have dug to confront it in the broadest sense of climate policy. And not going to get out of there, because of the loss of face, because of the left-wing bullshit, because it was mostly earth hot.

I do not have a good result for you today, but I think I should look at everything mentioned above in a different way. I hope we find that way before it is too late.

No, Buchini’s area, you’m not going to ask me now. So that makes for a somewhat pleasant Sunday.