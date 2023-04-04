More dead in Israeli airstrikes on Syria

ONS News• today, 01:57

Once again, Israeli airstrikes have claimed lives in Syria, reports Syrian state television. The victims are said to be two civilians killed in attacks south of the capital Damascus.

Israel has yet to respond to the news, but almost never does in cases like this. The country regularly carries out attacks in Syria against targets that Israel says belong to Iran-backed militias.

Last night was the fourth time in a few days that Israel had carried out such attacks. Five people were killed last weekend, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. They would be officers of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards. Iran then threatened Israel with reprisals.

Missiles intercepted

Several Israeli missiles were intercepted by anti-aircraft fire last night, according to Syrian authorities. Other missiles hit their target. In addition to two deaths, there is material damage, reports state television.