More and more young people love Formula 1: “Not only because of Drive to Survive”

The popularity of Formula 1 is often attributed to the success of the Netflix series Drive to Survive, but according to Stefano Domenicali there are more reasons. The Italian F1 boss says he sees an increase in the popularity of the sport among young people and, according to him, this is mainly due to the way social media is used.

Today, Formula 1 enthusiasts are more numerous than ever and many young Americans are discovering this sport. The link with the success of Drive to Survive is then quickly established, according to Domenicali. “But,” he says in a conversation with Speedcafé, “it has to do with more than that.”

He highlights how the sport, led by new owner Liberty Media, is looking to connect with new fans. “You have older fans, avid fans and traditional fans. But how do you reach new fans? We have developed a strategy that aims to attract people who were not yet interested in our sport.

Along with series such as Drive to Survive and other documentaries, social media plays a key role in this, he says. “It creates interaction between teams, drivers and fans. They establish a connection with each other and therefore with the sport.

Under the ownership of Liberty Media, the use of social media for drivers and teams is much freer than in the past in Formula 1. That helps too, Domenicali knows. It spawned a deluge of covers, memes, live blogs, covers, and all sorts of other content. Whether on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or TikTok; it’s alive.

“And that suits Netflix, where it’s not just a focus on sports, but also on show, spectacle and attention generation.”

