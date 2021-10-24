More and more people want to learn Korean thanks to the hit series Squid Game

Korean has gained popularity in recent times. More and more people want to learn the language, thanks to the hugely popular Netflix series Squid game. Language app Duolingo says many more users want to learn Korean.

Globally, nearly 8 million users of the app currently want to learn Korean. According to Duolingo, in some countries, including the UK, the number of people interested in the language has increased by 76%. In the United States, this is an increase of at least 40 percent. No specific figure is known for the Netherlands. In total, around 77 million people speak Korean around the world.

Fastest Growing Korean Language

Korean is currently the fastest growing language, according to the app. Even before the release of Squid Game, more and more people wanted to learn Korean. This is due to the popularity of K-pop and the movie Parasite, which became the first non-English film to win an Oscar. But due to the Squid Game series, there is currently an “unprecedented spike,” said a spokesperson for Duoling. The last news.

Squid Game tells the story of a mysterious organization that persuades debtors to participate in a series of innocent children’s games. Entrants have a chance to win $ 38 million (approximately 33 million euros).

Squid Game Unprecedented Success

The series is an unprecedented success. In four weeks, more than 142 million people watched Netflix, a record number of viewers. In its home country of South Korea, the series is even so popular that Internet provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix. Because so many people watched the series, which resulted in a significant increase in network traffic, the provider faced additional costs. SK Broadband therefore demanded that Netflix contribute to these costs. The judge ruled that the supplier was right. Netflix is ​​currently working with a team of lawyers on a solution to prevent users from being disadvantaged.

