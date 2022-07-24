More and more heat waves | Fewer meat deals | NOW

On our feedback platform, NUjij visitors can discuss news and ask questions to the editors. We receive tens of thousands of responses every week. In this weekly column, we list the best contributions and discussions.

Meat less often on sale

A study by the animal welfare organization Wakker Dier showed that meat in the first half of 2022 less frequently offered than the previous year. The NUjij’ers discussed meat advertising and the arguments for and against eating meat. Reader Meat seller, international meat trader, sees a benefit in reducing our meat consumption:

“Maybe it would be better for my employer if I omitted this, but: we really don’t need so much meat. Eating meat every day is very unnecessary. There are countless delicious dishes that can be made without meat. And I’m not talking about meat alternatives; just vegetables, herbs and oils.”

“I’m not a big fan of a vegetarian or vegan diet. Although I understand that, for animal welfare, climate or environmental reasons. I’m too much of a fan of a good piece of beef from quality (preferably grain-fed) and the style of cooking that accompanies it (grills/BBQ/type upside down etc.).”

“But all those pounds of meatballs, chicken breast and pork steaks… There’s not much healthy in there and it’s not necessary at all. It’s also particularly ‘tasty’ if you season it a lot. So why not season something else?” “

“The world would be a better place if we went for quality over quantity. And we also had a little less narrow-minded goods. Once I ate 300 grams of meat a day. Now sometimes a week.”

Reader Realisticview sees meat offerings as a good thing:

“I think it’s positive when certain meats are on sale. For example, when free-range chicken is on sale, it’s easier to choose that chicken than the cheaper ‘regular’ chicken.”

“So I would welcome not less, but more meat offers for better meat categories, like organic meat.”

Heat waves will become more frequent

The high temperatures of last week and the weeks to come mean that we may be able to speak of a heat wave several times this summer. This is planned until at least 2060 more and more occur as a result of climate change, according to the United Nations. In the replies, a discussion took place about its causes and the measures we can take against it. Reader Francesco_Moser sees economic growth as a major culprit:

“As long as we continue to stimulate economic growth, little or nothing will change, despite the mini-measures we are now trying to take.”

“The world population will have to drastically decrease, but it will continue to increase every few seconds. Our children are always taught to keep growing in everything we do, instead of accepting that it is good enough already.”

“We don’t need equipment to tell us we’re out of toilet paper or useless technology for that matter.”

