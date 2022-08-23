Lars Leftink Monday, August 22, 2022 9:48 PM – Last update: 9:59 PM

In this GPF Fan Recap we bring you the most read Formula 1 news in a nutshell today. Below are the most talked about topics from the motorsport royal class, packed into one article. This way you will be fully informed of all developments within minutes.

Today Haas announced that Antonio Giovinazzi will drive two free practice sessions this season, Helmut Marko claimed Red Bull drivers don’t earn much at all, Pedro de la Rosa saw a big difference between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc and Verstappen have been warned of Juan Pablo Montoya. It’s the GPF Fan Recap from Monday 22 August.

De la Rosa: ‘This is the biggest difference between Verstappen and Leclerc’

Max Verstappen will enter this weekend with an 80-point lead as World Cup leader at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver led rival Charles Leclerc a suitable distance in the first half of the season. Former Formula 1 driver Pedro de la Rosa thinks he knows how the Dutchman stands out from his rival.

This is the latest weather forecast for Spa: there is a real chance of heavy rain

Formula 1 will resume this weekend with the Belgian Grand Prix. This first race after the summer break will be at Spa-Francorchamps in Stavelot and there is absolutely no guarantee of dry weather. We dove into the latest weather forecast for this weekend.

Top tennis player Medvedev impressed: ‘I respect Verstappen’

Daniil Medvedev is impressed with Max Verstappen and his performances this year and last year. The talented tennis player will also talk about the championship and the Hungarian Grand Prix, in which Verstappen impressed.

Marko against Red Bull roster critics: ‘95% are paid a lot more’

dr. Helmut Marko has little understanding of the criticisms that regularly sound about Red Bull's training program. The Austrian racing team too often loses its talents, it is said, but according to Marko this is not true. According to him, the drivers make a very good living.

Montoya sees a trap for Verstappen: ‘Max has to be very careful with that’

Juan Pablo Montoya knows that Max Verstappen has an advantage in the fight for the World Championship towards the second half of the season. However, the Colombian warns the reigning world champion next weekend in Belgium.

Haas announces Giovinazzi’s return to F1 for two free practice sessions

The Haas Formula 1 team has announced the return of Antonio Giovinazzi at the wheel of a Formula 1. The former Alfa Romeo driver can show his qualities in the first free practice of the Italian Grand Prix and the Grand Prix the United States.