The weekend is over and Monday has started. And you know what to expect. A new week of work and having your favorite live stream and a subsequent item on the website. So you can start the week on the right foot. We are of course talking about Letter Monday. After a hopefully enjoyable weekend, it’s time for us to answer all of your burning questions. Questions you’ve saved all week. We have received a lot of letters. Boris and Koos will answer them. With questions about new games, old games, some articles on Gamekings.tv and much more. You can see it all in this week’s Monday letter.

Monday Letter About Forza Horizon 5

After our Let’s Play of Forza Horizon 5 a number of questions about this title were raised. We were very positively surprised by the game. However, one viewer had something negative to say about the game. And the PC version. While we were playing the game on Xbox Series X. This viewer encountered some problems on the PC. What problems had he encountered? You will of course hear it right away in this video. There was also a question, or rather a comment, about the Xbox Game Pass. That there were also other options for those on a budget.

Gratitude for Community Responses

And there’s more. For example, last week we had a pretty emotional letter on Monday with a viewer who was having troublesome physical issues. Many viewers responded warmly to this. Now there is one more member of the community who has been less physically affected. But there is hope. Many other letters also arrived. What is all this? You can see it if you quickly click the play button. Welcome to the Letter of Monday, November 8. And oh yes, in the article Boris had shouted at website from our PJay.