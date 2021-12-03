VVCS Answer: ‘You have to look at each case individually’

In addition to Younis Mokhtar, there are plenty of players with Moroccan roots without a club with boys like Anaur Kali, Ali Mesaoud, Hilal Ben Moussa, Khalid Karami and Nasser El Gayadi. All footballers in their thirties have a decent record at the highest level.

Evgeniy Levchenko, president of the players’ association VVCS, thinks it is too early to talk about a trend. “You have to look at each case individually.”

“The truth is, clubs now work with smaller choices,” he continues. “But I myself have never heard any noise about discrimination. As far as I know, Mokhtar is not known to be a tough guy. You think someone with his qualities should work. Especially if he tells it to a club. I like to invest in his business and don’t ask for high rewards.”

Answer PEC Zwolle: ‘Stop the Peace’

“It’s true that he volunteered to join us. The story is that he can make the younger ones better, but there are enough experienced players on the team with Costas Lambreu, Ryan Coolwijk and Bram von Pollen. We do not want big (training) players now. We do not consider it necessary to comment on such fabrications. “