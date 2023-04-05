Missing American found in Puerto Rico after 30 years
The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania woman disappeared 30 years ago. Her husband immediately reported her missing to the local police. He didn’t hear from her for years, until she suddenly wrote him a letter saying someone was following her.
It was not the first time that her husband had heard such noises. Patricia Kopta also showed unusual behavior before her disappearance. For example, she claimed that the Mother of God showed herself to her and warned her of a total destruction of the earth. When she lost her job, she wandered the streets telling people to go home because the world was going to end, reports the Post-Gazette, a Pittsburgh newspaper.
She was also arrested once and doctors said she suffered from delusions of grandeur.
Need help
Now, thirty years later, the woman was found in a retirement home in Puerto Rico.
The suspicion that she might have been there grew stronger as Kopta – as he grew older – began to tell more and more of his life to the employees of the house. It also heightened suspicions about his story. For example, Kopta was long thought to have come from Europe to Puerto Rico on a cruise ship.
At one point, an employee of the house, as well as an agent of the international police organization Interpol, suspected that it could be the missing woman from Pittsburgh.
DNA test
They then contacted the chief of police in his former hometown, who took immediate action. A DNA test was carried out in Kopta, which showed that it was the missing woman. Authorities also discovered that she knocked on the door of the nursing home herself in 1999 because she was looking for help.
His family expressed hope that Kopta will return to Pennsylvania. But whether that will happen remains to be seen. She is not in good shape mentally and physically. She suffers from dementia. And she has already informed the nursing home workers that she prefers to stay in Puerto Rico.
