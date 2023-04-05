Missing American found in Puerto Rico after 30 years

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania woman disappeared 30 years ago. Her husband immediately reported her missing to the local police. He didn’t hear from her for years, until she suddenly wrote him a letter saying someone was following her.

It was not the first time that her husband had heard such noises. Patricia Kopta also showed unusual behavior before her disappearance. For example, she claimed that the Mother of God showed herself to her and warned her of a total destruction of the earth. When she lost her job, she wandered the streets telling people to go home because the world was going to end, reports the Post-Gazette, a Pittsburgh newspaper.

She was also arrested once and doctors said she suffered from delusions of grandeur.

Need help

Now, thirty years later, the woman was found in a retirement home in Puerto Rico.

The suspicion that she might have been there grew stronger as Kopta – as he grew older – began to tell more and more of his life to the employees of the house. It also heightened suspicions about his story. For example, Kopta was long thought to have come from Europe to Puerto Rico on a cruise ship.

For a better view of Patricia Kopta, check out the photos below: