Miss Universe returns from America for the first time since Olivia Culpo

R’Bonney Gabriel, 28, was crowned the new Miss Universe in New Orleans. She is the first American to win the crown since Olivia Culpo, who won the award for the most beautiful woman in the universe in 2012.

R’Bonney Gabriel won the competition in which 83 women entered, including Miss Netherlands Ona Moody.

R’Bonney Gabriel is the new Miss Universe

The newest Miss Universe has qualified by winning the beauty pageant in America as Miss Texas. Texas seems more American than American, but R’Bonney Gabriel is the first Miss USA with Filipino roots.

R’Bonney Gabriel is a fashion designer, runs her own eco-friendly fashion brand R’Bonney Nola and is sewing teacher. She was crowned by former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo. “My heart is in the clouds. The last two weeks have changed my life. I carry this new title with the strength of all the amazing women I’ve met this month. It’s an honor to be here and it’s my mission to make the universe proud,” says the newest winner. Read and watch here learn more about this beauty contest decided last night.

In the footsteps of Olivia Culpo

A Miss Universe disappears forever into anonymity, for another it is the step towards a glorious career. Olivia Culpo, the last American Miss Universe since R’Bonney Gabriel, clearly falls into the latter category.

After being crowned Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo became a sought-after model and actress. She’s done campaigns for L’Oreal, Kipling and other big brands, been on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit number and was nominated by Maxim in 2019 the sexiest woman in the world. As an actress, she starred in The other woman, I feel beautiful, Reprisals and Venus as a boy.

In other words: the world is now at the feet of R’Bonney Gabriel.