Mirror of the medal: the Netherlands occupy an important place in Japan, the total harvest of Rio has already improved | sport

At the 2016 Games, TeamNL won nineteen medals. The counter is now at twenty and there will be a medal for boxer Nouchka Fontijn, already assured of bronze in the category up to 75 kilograms. In the closing days of the Games, it must become clear whether it will eventually be gold or silver.

In Rio, the Netherlands won eight gold, seven silver and four bronze. In Tokyo, the pickup for day 11 of the Games consists of six gold, seven silver and seven bronze.

This is what the medals of these Games look like. Ⓒ ANP / HH

In the medal table, which is ranked on the basis of the number of gold medals obtained, the Netherlands are in ninth place. China has so far won the most gold medals (31). China and the United States lead the ranking in total number of medals (66 pieces).

With 25 medals, the Sydney 2000 Games were the most successful of all time for the Netherlands, who won twelve gold medals at the time. Four years later in Athens, TeamNL won 22 medals (four gold). After Beijing 2008, the sports team returned with sixteen medals (seven gold) and in London 2012, the Orange won twenty medals (six gold).

