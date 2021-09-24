Ministry of Education, Science and Culture prepares for free school transport – Dagblad Suriname

Earlier this year, the Minister of Education, Science and Culture, Marie Levens, indicated in her speech during the continuation of the budget discussion in the Assembly that the Stimulus Plan will light up the tunnel for students and the students. The Minister indicated that school transport will become free and that more than 80 million SRD have been released for this purpose. 40,000 pupils and students will be able to use free school transport.

The new school year will start in mid-October.

Free bus transport at the moment only for Paramaribo and Wanica

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture informs the editors of Dagblad Suriname in a response:

“A provisionally simple bus ticket system is in preparation at the end of October. So with that the transport can be free. Negotiations still have to be carried out with the bus organizations. In February, we want to have an electronic card. What exactly this will look like will be discussed in more detail. The free bus transport currently under construction is intended for Paramaribo and Wanica. The ministry’s transport directorate already provides school transport throughout the country. The recording has already started.

“Students from different neighborhoods pay SRD 7.50 for a quarterly subscription. The system under development is separate from registration with the Ministry of Education, Science and Culture. Parents will need to register their children. Registration will be done online and also through schools once they start. Registrations will follow shortly. Free school transportation will save parents and be safer for schoolchildren. “

SK