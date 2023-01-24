Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, The Hague / Villamedia

Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, The Hague, posted January 24, 2023

Whether it’s an award ceremony, presentation, back-to-school, conversation with teachers or on-stage talk about cultural policy: as editor of speech, you translate ideas, leadership and politics into words that touch. You write speeches and other eye-catching texts for the Minister and/or State Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science in The Hague.

The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW) works on a smart, competent and creative Netherlands. We are looking for a Speechwriter for the Spokesperson Speeches and Public Performances team.

The Communication Directorate advises ministers, senior civil servants and policy makers of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science on the development of (communication) policy. We are there for the press and the public, for politicians and organisations.

In addition to speeches, you write forewords, columns and prepare interviews. You also translate smooth speech into solid online content. You easily put yourself in the shoes of the Minister/Secretary of State for whom you are writing, and you have a keen eye for the values ​​underlying his politics. You might as well put yourself in the audience’s shoes and play the part of a relative stranger. You also understand the point of view of project managers and are happy to discuss their case with them.

You write on all subjects that affect the ministry, such as education, science, media, culture and emancipation. You work in a team of three speechwriters. You share the work together and regularly discuss the quality, the choices you make and the effectiveness of the speeches. In addition, you will participate in the team of one of the ministers or the secretary of state. This way you help with performance preparation. You do this in collaboration with spokespersons and advisors for public appearances, the secretariat of the Minister/Secretary of State, colleagues from political departments and event organizers.

• you have an academic level, at least three years of professional experience and preferably experience as a speechwriter;

• you have a gold pen, preferably also in English, and easily find stories and ideas;

• you have a strong political and social interest and preferably experience with the subjects of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science. This is not essential, as a good speechwriter can cover many substantive topics;

• you are a strong adviser and interlocutor;

• you are a connector and have an open personality;

• you understand the work of your colleagues in our department, want to work in a multidisciplinary way and enjoy thinking with your colleagues;

• you like teamwork, but are not afraid of the final responsibility of a speech;

• you are flexible, creative and perform easily under (time) pressure.

Last but not least: you are a pleasant colleague to work with, because OCW’s Communication Department puts job satisfaction first.

Salary level: scale 12

Salary Description: Depending on knowledge and experience, a starting scale may be possible.

Monthly salary: Min €4,092 – Max. €6,045 (gross)

Employment: Fixed-term employment contract for an indefinite period

Contract duration: 1 year

Minimum number of hours per week: 32

Maximum number of hours per week: 36

In addition to the salary, you will receive an Individual Choice Budget (IKB). The SCV consists of money (16.37% of your gross annual salary) and time. With the IKB, you make the choices that suit you and you can put together some of your working conditions yourself. For example, you can choose to have part of your monthly income paid out whenever you want. You can also convert this budget to time off and vice versa or spend it on tax-efficient goals. The national government attaches great importance to personal growth and career development and provides many opportunities for this. Benefits include various study facilities, company fitness, full reimbursement of your public transport costs, commuting and partially paid parental leave.

We offer you the opportunity to celebrate the holidays that are important to you without having to take a day off. For example, you can replace Ascension Day and/or Whit Monday with another holiday. You make agreements about this with your manager.

• A Level C security screening is part of the appointment process.

• We plan to have the first discussions in January. The first conversations will be online.

• The Ministry of Education, Culture and Science is actively committed to creating an inclusive work environment. Together, we are working towards an organization where each employee feels involved and valued. In addition to your talents, experience and motivation, various aspects of your identity also make our organization richer, more innovative and more fun. Talent as a base, diversity as a strength.

• If candidates who have roundtrip status respond, they will take precedence over voluntarily mobile employees. If you belong to this group, please attach an application or piece of evidence and indicate it in the appropriate field.

• The acquisition in response to this announcement is not appreciated.

