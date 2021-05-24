



a

Albert Ramdin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and International Cooperation (BIBIS), met on Saturday, May 22, 2021 with his Guyanese colleague of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Hugh Todd, in Paramaribo.

This ministerial meeting took place as part of the follow-up to the agreements concluded by President Chandrikrapersad Santokhi and President Irfaan Ali in November 2020.

On this occasion, the two heads of state gave new impetus to the bilateral relationship, leading to the agreement of a platform for strategic dialogue and cooperation (SDCP).

This meeting made it possible to examine the progress of the activities carried out within the framework of this new cooperation mechanism in view of the next Presidential Summit, which is due to take place soon. There was an exchange of views on, inter alia, security issues, fishing permits, ferry connection, the subsequent process in the context of the construction of the bridge over the Corantijn river as well as the strategic cooperation between our country at regional and global level.

This discussion took place in an atmosphere of cordiality against a backdrop of good neighborliness and the positioning of the two countries in the regional context, given current developments in oil and gas exploration.

The Surinamese delegation was also made up of the respective ministers of public works, Riad Nurmohamed; Transport, communication and tourism, Albert Jubithana and agriculture, breeding and fishing, Parmanand Sewdien, assisted by technical experts.

With the Guyanese Minister of Foreign Affairs, the respective colleagues from Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, traveled with them; Agriculture, Zulifikar Mustaph as well as technical experts. Guyana’s Resident Ambassador Keith George was also part of the delegation.

– Publicity –