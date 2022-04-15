Minister: Isaac Beeckman Academy pilot must leave

According to the inspection report, the administration is not in order and the schools can no longer pay their bills independently. 22.5 million was also spent on issues for which education money is not intended. Much of this amount was invested in school buildings owned by principal’s foundations. This is not permitted and therefore must be refunded.

The quality of teaching is also insufficient in many private schools, but this is not the case at the Isaac Beeckman Academy in Kapelle. Parents overpaid in parental contributions between 2018 and 2020. Parents transferred this money for language trips and school fees, but the administrator also spent this money on buildings that do not (or no longer) belong to the school boards.

The School of Personal Education disagrees with the Education Inspectorate report that has been published. According to the school group, financial management is “just very good” and the balance sheet is “biased”.

According to the ministry, it is exceptional that a driver is forced to resign, but the decision is necessary because there is a lot of trouble with the schools and there is no longer any confidence in this driver.

Minister Wiersma: “If you attend one of these schools, you will not always receive the education you deserve. No matter how hard you try, it is not fair and unacceptable. The administrator of these schools is more busy with lawsuits. so improve the quality of education. I think this administrator is neglectful and not trustworthy. That’s why I’m doing everything I can to get this principal out. Because the students of these schools deserve better.

The driver can respond to the designation within four weeks, after which it becomes final. In this case, an interim administrator must be appointed and the administrator must resign within two weeks.

