Minimum wage on the rise | Race riot Buckingham Palace | General

The minimum wage increases more (and there is more in the barrel)

On November 27, 1968, the law for the introduction of minimum wage passed by the House of Representatives. Today, more than fifty years later, this minimum wage is increased for the first time in its existence due to high inflation. This means that on January 1, 10.15% will be added all at once.

NUjijers discussed the raise. Thus, the user understands Roy_Hafkamp not that some employers do not pay more than the minimum wage:

“Years ago I was sometimes paid minimum wage. I always thought that was a crazy idea, because as an employer you are basically saying: if we could pay you even less, we would have. Otherwise, why would you be sitting on that minimum wage?”

“Now I am an entrepreneur myself, but I have never paid this minimum wage. Even if it is a tight position, for example because there is little room in the budget, as an employer decent, you just pay above the minimum. all the thrill.”

User Ralf_8bc0f513 love it for the employees who get it, but worry about the others who get nothing:

“Good for those earning minimum wage. I sincerely wish them good luck. But I find it worrying that it will drive up the prices even more. I have a great job and after a few job hops I finally found my place. I received a good salary, however, in a sector where salaries will not increase much anymore because there is no more room for it.”

“The result is that a change will have to be made again if all prices go up that much. So working just doesn’t pay off anymore. It’s impossible for many sectors to get everything and others nothing, so something is wrong. not well.”

The increase in the minimum wage has raised the question among readers whether more jobs will disappear as a result. As soon as NUyouuser_efbececcedebcbc wonders about the jobs whose salary is just above the minimum wage. “Now there will also be jobs that will be at this minimum all at once,” the user explains. “And for many bosses it’s also not possible to give a raise. I’m afraid jobs will disappear.”

Buckingham Palace shocked by racism: Palace guests tell their stories

Guests at a reception at Buckingham Palace felt unwanted and unsafe on Tuesday after racist questions of a lady-in-waiting to the British royal family. She had to leave at the end of November because she kept asking where the black and English-born Ngozi Fulani “really” came from. Prince William called out this racist question from his godmother to guest Queen Camilla.

Now you Sharon_Tollenaar begins to doubt himself with this news:

“I always read the reactions under the news items with great interest. I have never reacted. I am now sending a reaction because I am starting to doubt myself.”

“I too often ask out of interest where people’s roots are. Because I’m really interested, because people of (distant) origin from another country often have a refreshing view of society and because I know quite a few people have seen and there may be some common ground in this area.”

“I am half Dutch and half Irish myself. Super proud to have an Irish mother and family. Precisely because I also know and learn how they live life, the world, important issues, etc. . An enrichment for me.”

“I can also imagine a person not expecting these questions at all. The idea that you should justify yourself to someone else for what you are doing here, when you and maybe one, two, three or more generations were born here and raised.”

Many cold players in the orange selection the day before the match against the US

Several Dutch national team players have cold symptoms. National coach Louis van Gaal said it could be due to air conditioning.

NUjijers discussed it. So said Smicol that you cannot catch the flu virus from air conditioning, but you can get cold symptoms sooner if you already have the virus. User OK so claims that virus particles can end up in an air conditioner, spreading throughout the room in which the air conditioner operates.

