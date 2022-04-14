Billions are needed to accommodate refugees, restore purchasing power and build hundreds of thousands of homes. The cabinet is busy looking for the millions of rupees needed for this. But perhaps the answer lies in Brussels. After years of negotiations, the European minimum profit tax seems to be achievable. But last week Poland voted against the plan.

Says PvdA MEP Paul Tang. ‘A multinational company with a revenue of more than 750 million worldwide, it is really about big companies, at a time when it operates in a tax area of ​​less than 15 per cent, a country can fix it. Paid. ‘ The European proposal is similar to the International Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s proposal. It closed last October with 141 countries.

Poland

But Europe also wants to collectively introduce a minimum profit tax. ‘Poland had no objection when the proposal was discussed at the OECD,’ says Tang. But the country has exercised its veto power when voting for the European resolution. Europe’s pressure on Poland is high because it does not support the rule of law. It also involves financial pressure. ‘ According to Tank, the move is part of Poland’s fight against the EU. ‘Poland has refused on the basis of occasional arguments. The question is how long the country will continue to do this. ‘

‘Effective, but complicated’

Tang, a tax lawyer and shareholder in De Brow Paul Slurring, sees the benefits of the minimum profit tax. ‘There has been a trend of combating the use / abuse of profit tax for some time.’ This, he says, is partly the result. Sleurrink calls the concept of the proposal simple, but the implementation complex. “For me, there’s no reason not to include it, but it will be some math.”

‘Countless groups come up with their own rules, look for detailed exceptions, and make it very complicated,’ says Slurring. “We must be prepared for a complex new regulation.” He also mentions tax officials who already have problems. “It’s possible, but it’s a hassle.”

Calculate income tax

‘There is also a plan to calculate the profit tax differently. It’s very complicated, “said Tang. The OECD is working to expand this. Tang calls it a fundamental change in the tax system.

The big question is whether this will happen in the United States. “US President Joe Biden seems to want to support the plan. But Congress makes the laws, not the government. The United States is unlikely to pass the necessary legislation. ‘ Slurring finds a flaw there. ‘It would be difficult if the country with the largest economy in the world did not participate.’