Leaders and ’employees’

Millions of dollars pledged by the United States for information leading to the identification and / or location of individuals who play a key role in the cross-country cybercrime ring that Conte ranks. In addition to this financial incentive to track down leaders, the US State Department has pledged millions for information targeting the ‘ordinary employees’ of these cybercriminal organizations. This also explicitly applies to offenders and employees outside the United States.

“The Conti ransomware team has been responsible for hundreds of ransomware incidents over the past two years,” the ministry said in a statement. Announcement of multi-million dollar premiumsIn January of this year, the FBI estimated that more than 1,000 victims paid more than $ 150 million in ransom. This makes the Conti ransomware the most expensive variant ever documented, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Join hands

When paying premiums, the US government also refers to the attack on the Costa Rican government. The U.S. Department of Foreign Affairs writes that the country’s foreign trade has been severely affected by the ransomware attack that has disrupted customs and tax bases. The US government promises to use these rewards to protect victims of global ransomware from being abused by cybercriminals. In addition, the country has called on other countries to work together to bring justice to victims of ransomware attacks.