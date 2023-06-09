Millions of people in the United States and Canada are breathing in the unhealthy air of the wildfires

The large amount of smoke in the United States that has been blown by the unusually early and intense wildfires in Canada threatens the health of more than 100 million Americans. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it on Thursday. The U.S. Federal Environment Agency has called much of the air quality in the densely populated northeast of the United States “unhealthy.”

The EPA advises people with health conditions to stay indoors and wear a face mask when going out, but residents who aren’t vulnerable are also being warned of poor air quality. In several cities, schools are keeping their students indoors and zoos have moved all animals indoors.

Skyscrapers

In New York, the blanket of orange smog is so thick that the tops of some skyscrapers have become invisible. The city distributed more than a million free mouth-nose masks on Thursday, after the local environment department issued a health alert on Wednesday. “If you are a New Yorker with heart or respiratory problems, be careful when you go out today,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “Try to limit your outdoor activities to what is strictly necessary.”

The smoke will reach the U.S. Midwest and southern states like Georgia and Tennessee in the coming days, NOAA, the U.S. counterpart to KNMI, calculated. “You may have noticed that the sky is a little hazy here,” the weather department for the southern city of Memphis wrote on Twitter.

foreign aid

In Canada itself, fires have been causing major nuisance for some time, including in metropolitan Toronto, where suffocating air pollution plagues residents. Tens of thousands of people from the west of the country to the east coast have been evacuated in recent weeks.

Across Canada, 3 million hectares of forest caught fire in May, about the same number as during the entire season of the worst fire years in the past decade. Canadian authorities are predicting an above-average fire season through August.

The firefighters are assisted by the Canadian Army and fire crews from other countries. On Wednesday, the United States announced it would send more than 600 firefighters to Canada to help fight the blazes. Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa are also sending hundreds of rescuers.

The European Union will also help Canada fight the fires. France, Portugal and Spain offered the assistance of more than 280 firefighters. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen reports on Twitter that more help is on the way.

