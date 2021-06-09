Miller announces his retirement. End a legendary career

Hempstead, NY – President of Hofstra University Softbal Coach Jay miller Today he announced his retirement from coaching.

Miller was named the head coach of the Hofstra softball program in June 2018 and concluded his third season with Pride in 2021. Hofstra won 16 games last season and was promoted to the Colonial Football Association championship.

“What an incredible trip,” Miller said. “When I started coaching in 1979 while doing my PhD at Purdue, I knew I had found my passion. “Now, 42 years later, I have been very lucky with the lifelong memories this game has created. I had a great staff, met great coaching colleagues, but most of all I developed great student-athletes who worked hard and had a genuine love of the sport. Thank you very much for Hofstra, Rick Cole Jr. And all the great members of the Athletics Department – student-athletes, coaches, administrators and alumni – for their support over the past three seasons. “

In his 34 seasons as a head coach, Miller racked up 1,075 victories, making him one of the winning coaches in the history of the sport. Over the course of her career, Miller took two teams to the Women’s College World Series, competed in 13 NCAA championships and won three conference championships. Inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Hall of Fame in 2008.

“Coach Miller is a legend in the college softball world and we thank him for his leadership in our program over the past three seasons,” said Hofstra, vice president and athletic director. Rick Cole Jr. “Jay has had a famous career and we appreciate everything he did during his tenure for the Hofstra softball program. Its teams participated strongly and represented Hofstra well.

Miller’s long coaching career has also seen him take a hiatus as a head coach at Purdue, Oklahoma City, Missouri and Mississippi State, and as an assistant coach at Louisville and Rutgers. He also spent more than two decades on the US softball team, most notably as a head coach in 2009 and 2010 and winning the 2010 World Championships. He was also captain of the US National Junior Team of 2006 to 2007, winning 20-0. won the world championship in 2007.

A leading authority on the sport, Miller is a co-founder of the NFCA and has spent time on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee, the NFCA All-American Committee, the United States Olympic Selection Committee. , the board of directors of the NFCA and the NCAA. Softball tournaments. Commission. Miller has also written over 40 articles, including a chapter on offensive strategy for the Softball Coaching Bible. He is considered one of the best softball physicians in the world and has worked as a head coach for the National College of Fastpitch Coaches and other clinics in the United States, Netherlands Antilles, Italy, Canada, Porto Rico, Mexico, Spain, Czech Republic. Republic, Netherlands, France and Malaysia.