The last gig in London was at the end of March 2022. When Mike looked at the setlist during the show, he saw that there were only four songs left to play. “When I saw this in print, I was moved,” the bassist said. “The show was bizarre and moving at the same time.”

“I tend to forget how much music means to people’s lives,” Mike said of Genesis’ farewell tour. “For example, we did a few shows in an American city where we hadn’t played in thirty years. Both evenings were sold out. It proves the impact of Genesis. There was a bit of sadness, but I really enjoyed our last tour.” Mike also said it was always great to be on stage with fellow band members Phil Collins and Tony Banks.