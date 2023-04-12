Mike Rutherford found Genesis’ latest show bizarre and moving
The last gig in London was at the end of March 2022. When Mike looked at the setlist during the show, he saw that there were only four songs left to play. “When I saw this in print, I was moved,” the bassist said. “The show was bizarre and moving at the same time.”
“I tend to forget how much music means to people’s lives,” Mike said of Genesis’ farewell tour. “For example, we did a few shows in an American city where we hadn’t played in thirty years. Both evenings were sold out. It proves the impact of Genesis. There was a bit of sadness, but I really enjoyed our last tour.” Mike also said it was always great to be on stage with fellow band members Phil Collins and Tony Banks.
Genesis was founded in 1967. The big hit came in the seventies. After frontman Peter Gabriel went solo, Genesis scored a worldwide hit in 1978 with “Follow You Follow Me”. Phil Collins then emerged as the new leader of the band which had thinned down to a trio. In the 1980s, Genesis had success with hits such as “Mama”, “Land of Confusion” and “Jesus He Knows Me”.
By the way, Mike doesn’t have to be bored anymore now that Genesis has stopped. His second band Mike and The Mechanics will be touring the United States starting next week. Nic Collins, Phil’s son, joined the band as drummer.
