Migrant relief organization sues Florida governor | Abroad

A US migrant aid agency has sued Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over two robberies last week that brought some 50 unsuspecting migrants from Texas to Massachusetts. DeSantis moved people under false pretences, according to the indictment.

Alianza Americas also believes the thefts were solely for DeSantis’ financial and political interests. Those involved did not know what they were participating in and received a brochure in which false promises were made, the organization says on behalf of some migrants.

The organization says the migrants were recruited from the streets near shelters in the Texas town of San Antonio. Governor officials promised to take them to Boston and Washington, where they would receive help. However, both planes landed at Martha’s Vineyard, an affluent island in the predominantly Democratic state of Massachusetts, which is home to just 17,000 people outside of peak season. There they were left to fend for themselves; late at night, without water or food and without anyone being aware of their arrival. Alianza Americas says that was the intention of DeSantis employees from the start.

According to the organization, the state of Florida paid $615,000 (more than $616,000) for the two flights, or $12,300 per migrant. Most of the migrants airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard were temporarily housed at a military base in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

DeSantis and his fellow Republicans from the border states of Texas and Arizona recently took thousands of migrants by bus to cities including New York, Washington and Chicago. These predominantly Democratic cities should bear the brunt of Democratic President Joe Biden’s migration policy, according to Republican governors.

San Antonio police announced Monday that they are opening a criminal investigation into the two flights to Martha’s Vineyard.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: