The asymmetrical income ratio between women’s and men’s football is clearly visible. This is how Lieke Martens wins annual an amount of half a million and Frenkie de Jong is allowed to add sixteen million euros to his account every year. Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema would like to see this difference reduced in the future.

Vivianne Miedma: “Women’s football is not there yet”

Oranje international Leeuwinnen, who is now suffering from a serious injury, speaks in the Football is Life podcast about ‘equal payment‘: ”At the time when people ‘equal pay‘, it’s me who says: as long as you have to earn the same, you also have to bring the same. Then we also have to play football with 60,000 spectators at the Emirates Stadium week after week. We are not there yet. But I see myself as part of a generation working towards this goal. Listen, it’s not that yet, you also have to be realistic in the end and you also need people who are really interested. But if we change that, it could eventually evolve into equal pay. 50-50,” says Miedema.

Sponsorship agreement between FIFA and the Arabs

Miedema also speaks negatively of FIFA: “Our World Cup will be held in Australia/New Zealand next summer and FIFA had the idea of ​​using Visit Saudi to sponsorship become the main sponsor of the World Cup. Which is totally incompatible with what we stand for as a community of women.

Pressure from the players caused FIFA to end the cooperation: “At the end of the day, New Zealand and Australia jointly wrote a statement, which I also signed, that we don’t want not be associated with this. And today it turns out that the sponsorship agreement will not go through, which is ultimately very important for every team that goes there, ”concludes the Orange Lionesses striker .