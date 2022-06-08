Midwives left the hospital: “Being pregnant is not a disease”

“Being pregnant is not a disease and pregnant women are generally healthy. The image of a hospital does not correspond to that. That’s why we wanted to create a more warm and non-medical atmosphere”, explains obstetrician Iris Slager.

This decision is a long-time wish that recently came true. And not just because of that cozy atmosphere, says Slager. “It also offers more opportunities for innovation, because you are less connected to the boundaries of the hospital. For example, we will organize information evenings for pregnant women, where they can also learn from the experiences of others. is much easier to organize here than in the hospital.”

In the rest of the Netherlands you have seen it for some time: obstetric practices outside the hospital. But this is new for Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. At the same time, the ties with ZorgSaam remain close and the lines of communication short. “Organizationally, we are still only part of ZorgSaam and we are still in close contact with the gynecologists. The obstetricians are still working in the hospital, so nothing is lost in this regard,” says Slager.

Daimy Hulsman, 38 weeks pregnant, is also very happy with the move. “At the old location, you first had to walk through the whole hospital before finally reaching the midwives. Then I was completely out of breath. It’s much more comfortable.” She is also happy with the new interior. “It’s much warmer, more comfortable.”

