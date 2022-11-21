Middelkoop had the goosebumps of the public of Orange and number 1 Koolhof
Matwé Middelkoop hopes he can deliver the best year of his career in the Davis Cup Finals with a fitting ending. Alongside Wesley Koolhof, the world’s newest doubles No. 1, he hopes to help Dutch side Malaga to the decisive points.
Goosebumps rose on his arms when he faced tennis great Andy Murray and partner Joe Salisbury in Glasgow in mid-September. In a crowded arena, filled with cheering fans, Middelkoop, now 39, played his best tennis.
“I’m a real showman and I like to shout at the crowd. That’s when I let loose. Really, playing in front of a full stadium and with fans who are supporting you unconditionally is like nothing else Secretly, I still sometimes think about going back,” Middelkoop says.
“This year I won the ABN AMRO tournament and was in the semi-finals of a Grand Slam tournament. But when I think of 2022, the Davis Cup in Glasgow first comes to mind. Davis Cup is unique and you want the best version out there show yourself special powers appear if normally you don’t feel like it then you just get hurt but in Davis Cup you play for your country.”
Middelkoop recently formed a permanent pair in the domestic tournament with Koolhof, who has been the best doubles player in the world for over a week now. “I loved it so much that he became number 1 and it really gave me goosebumps when I heard the news. He got that position in the Paris masters tournament at my expense and I don’t didn’t even know at the time. the full picture for me,” said the world number 22.
“We started together in doubles and I remember very well that at the beginning we had to share hotel rooms because we had no more euros. With our first title, we won $220 and look where we are now. Now we are making millions. I also sent him a nice message after taking this step, which I really took the time for. It was not a surprise to me, because Wesley has something something special. He has ‘special eyes’ and just sees how everyone stands and can think of steps forward. like no other.”
Middelkoop, along with his former doubles partner, hope to be of immediate use against Australia on Tuesday. “Het is een unieke positie waarin we met z’n allen zitten en een kwartfinaleplaats is nog niet vaak voorgekomen. Ik zie dit als een echt serieuze kans. Want als we de Verenigde Staten, Engeland en Kazachstan kunnen pakken, dan kunnen we elk team to beat.”
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”