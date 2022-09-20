Middelburg sea swimmer Gertjan Nieuwenkamp euphoric after monster trip | Sports in Zeeland

WITH VIDEOVLISSINGEN – Sea swimmer Gertjan Nieuwenkamp from Middelburg completed his round of Walcheren of around 50 kilometers without any problems. At half past four on Sunday afternoon, he was greeted by a large group of family and friends at the Badstrand in Vlissingen.



Roeland van Vliet



Jul 17, 2022



Source:

PZC



Nieuwenkamp (52) jumped into the Vlissingen canal on Sunday morning shortly after five o’clock. After crossing Middelburg and Veere, he had to “clun” on the Veersedam for a while, after which he plunged into the sea. From there, there were still 30 kilometers outside. Because of the high tide, he had the excess current with him.

,,In Domburg I had a little sore shoulder, but I started swimming again,” said the endurance athlete. “It went very well along the way. The weather was good, there were few waves in the sea and I was very well supervised by a group of swimmers. It was incredible.”

Gertjan Nieuwenkamp with the check with the amount he swam together for KWF. © own photo



Nieuwenkamp, ​​who also swam 30 kilometers along the coast in October 2021, raised 2,460 euros for KWF Kankerbestrijding with his monster lap. This is a provisional ranking, donations can still be made.

,,I don’t want to think about swimming for next week and hopefully I won’t need sports gels for the next six months because I’m tired of that,” Nieuwenkamp said. “On Monday, I will also feel my muscles. Right now I’m totally euphoric and I think that smile will stay on my face for a while too.