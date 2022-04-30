Microsoft to Host Big “Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase” in June – Gaming – News

Microsoft is hosting a new Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase in June, where it will showcase upcoming games. The event will be broadcast live on different platforms, in “more than 30” languages.

the Showcase of Xbox and Bethesda games will air on June 12 at 7:00 p.m. Dutch time. The stream can then be followed on YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, TikTok and Facebook. Not much is shared about the content. Microsoft wrote that the storefront “contains everything you need to know about the various lineups of games coming to the Xbox ecosystem, including upcoming Game Pass releases on Xbox and PC.”

Microsoft says games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda will be featured during the presentation. The company also shows a teaser image in which stars can be seen, which may indicate an introduction of Starfield. This new space RPG from Bethesda is scheduled for November 11but the company hasn’t shown any gameplay footage to date.

Last year, the company held same presentation Xbox and Bethesdawhich includes titles such as The Outer Worlds 2 were announced and Starfield got its release date. The presentation lasted about an hour and a half. It is not yet known how long the show will last this year.