Microsoft brings Discord chat service to Xbox consoles | Technology

Microsoft is bringing the Discord chat service to its Xbox consoles. This affects Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One, the tech giant announced on Wednesday. announcement

Discord is a popular chat app among gamers with over 150 million monthly users worldwide. They can chat and call each other in closed groups, for example to communicate better while playing an online game. During streaming sessions, users can also talk to each other.

Xbox users can start conversations on Discord, see who’s participating, and adjust the volume with assistance from their console. Previously, they could only use the computer program or application for this.

The feature is available immediately for Xbox Insiders. This is a beta program that provides early access to features that Microsoft wants to test before they are fully rolled out. Support should be available to everyone later this year.