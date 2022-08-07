Mickelson and other golfers challenge PGA Tour suspension

Big winners Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, along with nine other golfers, have filed a lawsuit against the PGA Tour organization. The golfers, who have all moved on to the controversial LIV series, want their suspension from the PGA Tour lifted. They are claiming, among other things, entry into the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the lucrative “dessert” of the season on the PGA Tour for which some of the golfers involved had already qualified.

The new LIV Golf Invitational series is controversial because the tournaments it covers are funded by Saudi investors. Due to human rights abuses in this country, golfers who go for the big bucks face a lot of criticism. Mickelson, a six-time USA winner, was reportedly paid around $200 million for his change. It came out this week that his compatriot Tiger Woods would have rejected an amount between 700 and 800 million dollars to also play in the LIV Series. Switchers are no longer welcome on the PGA Tour. Organizers of the DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) decided in June to fine golfers competing in the LIV Series and suspend them from three £100,000 tournaments. Some of them went to court.