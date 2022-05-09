Naturally, he does good business in the rankings for the World Cup title, although Monegask finished second. His Spanish teammate from Ferrari finished the stage in the United States.

With his win, Verstappen narrowed the gap with Leclerc to 19 points: 104 for 85. Verstappen recorded the fastest lap in Miami and scored the extra point.

So this is the first time it’s been on the Miami Grand Prix calendar. Another race will take place in the United States in October at the Circuit of the Americas.

Brilliant exit

Verstappen had a great start, but Leklerk did it in his Ferrari. The Dutchman was able to overtake Science in his Ferrari in the first corner. P2 at that time to the Dutch.

On the 9th lap, Verstappen placed his red grass next to Monegas after a brilliant exit, and his car crossed it into the next corner: the Dutchman was in the lead. After that, he gradually left the competition for the world title.

Verstappen passes Leklerk Reuters

The best bang

On the 20th lap, Sergio Perez (Red Bull) told board radio that he had a problem, but strangely he only missed a few seconds, but still no place. On the lap 25 Leklerk came to his first pit stop. The leader retreated to B4 in the World Cup standings. Verstappen came in front of Lecklerk after a few rounds and extended Lecklerk’s lead to 8 seconds. Science was still driving for this, but the Spaniard still had to enter.

Science and Perez actually went inside, except that Ferrari’s bit stops were significantly lower compared to the Red Bulls, and everything returned to normal. Not much has happened in the lead, but much in the midfield. Lando Norris, for example, had great success with his McLaren. This created a virtual security car environment. The two collided together, passing Brit Pierre Casley. A security car after a while. Suddenly there were good chances for the stage as Perez changed his tires.

On the tail

This led to a complete resumption of the race, with Leklerk suddenly behind Verstappen. The Dutch, like Perez, who immediately sat on the tail of science, immediately withdrew. Surprisingly, Valteri Potas preyed on P3 behind the two.

Mercedes with Louis Hamilton and George Russell did not compete in the P6 and P7 for real prizes. Before the Race weekend, there was still talk of a major update, but the desired result did not come. However, they both crossed the Potos after Finn made a mistake. Russell finished fifth behind Hamilton.

Verstappen sets aside the clerk

Meanwhile, Leklerk put a lot of pressure on Verstappen in the final stages of the Miami GB. Perez tried in science, but could not do it and finished fourth. Leklerk did not overtake Verstappen in the finals, and in the second race (after Imola) the Dutchman won one race and saw his lead in the World Cup rankings shrink.