Miami GP’s best man defends pre-race show and compares to Netflix series DTS

Just before the end of Grand Prix number five of 2023, the Formula 1 world was treated to a pre-race spectacle. The twenty pilots were presented individually to the spectators and spectators; an event that drew a lot of criticism from pilots and fans alike. After the Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, Miami GP chief Tom Garfinkel defends the whole thing.

The second Miami Grand Prix took place last weekend. In an attempt to add even more excitement to motorsport’s premier class, the organization behind this Grand Prix has decided to hold a special pre-race introduction.

All pilots were referred to the grid by well-known rapper LL Cool J and musician Will.I.Am in the United States, an idea that was not received with very positive messages. Drivers such as Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly, among others, have shared their displeasure with all of this, and fans have primarily chosen social media as a way to spread the critical messages to the world.

Miami Grand Prix general manager Tom Garfinkel defends the show after the race in Miami: “At the end of the day, it’s a show,” Garfinkel begins, referring to Formula 1. “When the Netflix series (Drive to Survive) was first announced, a lot of people weren’t happy either, but in the end it really had a positive effect on the sport.”

“Formula 1 and the FIA ​​are very involved in this kind of subject. What we have organized here comes more from their side than from mine, specifies the entrepreneur. When we met here to organize a race in Miami , they with a desire to bring more entertainment to the sport, and that’s what we tried to deliver,” Garfinkel said.