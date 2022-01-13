Miami GP organization shares new footage of F1 circuit construction

For years, Formula 1 had the desire to host a second Grand Prix in the United States and Miami was quickly named as the hoped-for location. Three and a half years after the first rumors, the royal class of motorsport knew finally reach an agreement last April, putting the city of Florida on the F1 calendar for ten years from 2022. However, a concession had to be made in terms of location: the heart of Miami was swapped for Miami Gardens, where a street circuit is built around from the Miami Dolphins’ Hard Rock Stadium.

Learn more about the Miami Grand Prix:VIDEO: On board the new Miami Formula 1 circuitWill Miami be the American breakthrough that F1 so desperately seeks?Miami Grand Prix confirms race date for 2022

It is now clear that the Miami Grand Prix will be held May 6-8 this year, which means the organization only has four months left to deliver the circuit and get it approved for hosting races. F1. At the same time, it means that hard work is currently being done on the construction of the circuit. Video footage of the construction of Turns 4 and 5 was shared on social media last month and now photos have been posted showing the progress being made in building other parts of the circuit. It is also announced that the first stands will be built this week.

The Miami Grand Prix will be Formula 1’s second race on American soil. The United States GP has been on the agenda since 2012, and this race will continue to exist after the showdown in Miami.









© Motorsport.com

Work on the Miami F1 circuit





Work on the Miami F1 circuit

Photo: Miami GP